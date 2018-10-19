Cops confirm missing good Samaritan’s body found in Sungai Kandis

SHAH ALAM, Oct 19 — The body of a man found in Sungai Kandis here last Monday was confirmed to be that of Amir Hamzah Mohd Rozali, the student who went missing while attempting to help victims in a crash involving three lorries and a car on the NKVE Express near here last week.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharuddin Mat Taib said the confirmation was made based on Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test conducted by Shah Alam Hospital on the body of the 22-year-old student.

“The hospital is now in the process of handing over Amir Hamzah’s body to his family,” he said in a statement here today.

Amir Hamzah was said to have left his family home in Lenggong, Perak, last Friday on a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle to go to his brother Khairul Anuar’s house in Shah Alam to stay for the night as he planned to go to Universiti Putra Malaysia the following day (Saturday).

According to Khairul Anuar, he was informed that Amir Hamzah had stopped to help victims in a road crash while on the way before he was believed to have fallen from a bridge there when another lorry skidded.

Amir Hamzah’s motorcycle, with the engine running, was found at the scene.

Following, a search and rescue operation was mounted for him and last Monday, a body was found trapped in rubbish in Sungai Kandis. — Bernama