Port Dickson to get specialist hospital, says state health D-G

Negri Sembilan director of health Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali said the tender for the construction of the 132-bed hospital will be called soon. ― Malay Mail file pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 19 — Port Dickson is to get a specialist hospital, to be built at a cost of RM130 million, next to the Port Dickson Hospital here.

Negri Sembilan director of health Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali said the tender for the construction of the 132-bed hospital will be called soon.

“With the specialist hospital, we will have an additional 132 beds. The current hospital has 113 beds. The new hospital will also have specialist clinics, four operating theatres and an intensive care unit. Then, we will not have to send patients to the Seremban Hospital,” he said.

Dr Zainudin spoke after Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited the Port Dickson Hospital and handed over two dialysis machines and emergency aid equipment donated by Yayasan Aman.

Earlier, Anwar attended a briefing given by Port Dickson Municipal Council president Mohd Zamri Mohd Isa and district officer Khairy Maamor. It was also attended by Negeri Sembilan state secretary Dr Razali Ab Malek and Seri Tanjung state assemblyman M. Ravi.

Anwar said he will apply for an immediate grant to address the flash floods in Port Dickson. — Bernama