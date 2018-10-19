BNM gives nod to Mohd Nasir as CIMB chairman

A man walks out of a CIMB Bank in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2014. CIMB Group has received Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) approval for Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad to be appointed as Group Chairman of CIMB Group effective Saturday, October 20. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — CIMB Group has received Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) approval for Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad to be appointed as Group Chairman of CIMB Group effective Saturday, October 20.

Mohd Nasir will be taking over the position from Datuk Seri Nazir Razak, who will be stepping down today.

In a statement today, CIMB said Mohd Nasir has been a member of the group’s board of directors (BOD) since 2015, and Senior Independent Director since April 2016.

“He is familiar with the group’s business and is well known to both CIMB’s internal and external stakeholders. As part of this appointment, Mohd Nasir will relinquish his positions as Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

“He will remain as a member of the Group BOD’s Audit Committee, Risk Committee and Group Nomination and Remuneration Committee,” it added. — Bernama