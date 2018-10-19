DPM: Diversity, inclusivity, rule of law at core of New Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attends the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (Asem) Summit in Brussels October 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 — The New Malaysia upholds the principles of fairness, good governance, and the rule of law, as well as firmly espouses the principles of inclusivity and sustainable development, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“Triumphant of our recent democratic accomplishment, we hope for a more inclusive, peaceful and prosperous world,” she said in her speech at the second plenary session of the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (Asem) Summit, here today.

Themed “Reinforcing the Multilateral System: Advancing the Asem Partnership on Global Challenges”, Dr Wan Azizah touched on subjects such as gender equality, diversity, sustainable development and new Malaysia’s policies in the speech.

This is her first visit to Europe since her appointment as Malaysia’s deputy prime minister on May 21 after Pakatan Harapan took over power from Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election.

Dr Wan Azizah said diversity is also a big part of Malaysia’s DNA and while sometimes challenging, diversity is a blessing and it makes the nation strong.

“Our strength comes from uniting on a common path and our shared values... the values of inclusivity, of living side by side in tolerance and harmony, sharing a common vision for Malaysia to succeed and stand united during times of adversity.

“These are the values that ushered in the first ever change in government since Malaysia’s independence (after 61 years). The people of Malaysia rejected politics shrouded in public distrust, racial and religious bigotry, as well as widespread corruption,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah arrived here Wednesday leading the Malaysian delegation to the Asem summit themed “Europe and Asia: Global Partners for Global Challenges” that began yesterday.

The two-day Asem summit has gathered the heads of state/government of 51 Asian and European countries, the European Union (EU) representatives and the Asean secretary-general.

Dr Wan Azizah said Malaysia highly values the Asem process as a way forward to bridge different cultures and social norms between Asia and Europe.

“I wish to reiterate that Asia and Europe must continue to work together in equal partnership towards developing our economies and our people. We can definitely learn from each other through the sharing of experiences and best practices.

“In the spirit of New Malaysia, I also carry with me today the aspirations of the people of Malaysia. Triumphant of our recent democratic accomplishment, we hope for a more inclusive, peaceful and prosperous world,” she added. — Bernama