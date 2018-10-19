Malaysia lauded for backing UN resolution to protect journalists

According to the resolution, free press also constitutes ‘one of the essential foundations of a democratic society and one of the basic conditions for its progress and development’. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) today praised Malaysia’s decision to co-sponsor a United Nations (UN) resolution to protect journalists’ safety, together with 100 other countries.

The group said the resolution number A/HRC/RES/39/6, which was adopted without a vote during the 39th meeting of the Human Rights Council on September 29, has put the country at the forefront of South-east Asian nations when it comes to the safety of journalists.

“Malaysia’s support for this resolution reverses a long-standing trend of remaining silent on resolutions on freedom of expression, and puts it at the forefront of South-east Asian nations when it comes to statements on impunity for attacks on journalists,” it said.

CIJ said one of the resolutions, which calls for the reform of defamation laws and protection for whistleblowers, has specific relevance to the Malaysian government.

“Therefore, CIJ looks forward to the imminent repeal of both the Sedition Act and the Printing Presses and Publications Act; the reform, with broad consultation, of the Communications and Multimedia Act; and the implementation of a substantive Freedom of Information Act,” it said.

The resolution includes provisions to ensure the protection of media freedom during operations to combat terrorism, calling upon states to tackle gender-based discrimination against women journalists, and drawing attention to the role of non-state actors.

It stressed that the right to freedom of opinion and expression is a human right guaranteed to all, in accordance with Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

According to the resolution, free press also constitutes “one of the essential foundations of a democratic society and one of the basic conditions for its progress and development”.