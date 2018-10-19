MyEG says MACC has cleared its name

Umno president, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi gestures as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex after his court hearing, October 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — MyEG Services Bhd and its Board of Directors are not under investigation, nor is it a party to the investigation leading to charges against former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“The company has received a letter from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission confirming and clarifying that MyEG and its Board of Directors are not under investigation, nor a party to the investigation leading to charges against Ahmad Zahid,” it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia here, today.

Earlier, MyEG shares on Bursa Malaysia were heavily traded on news that the company had been implicated in the charges against Ahmad Zahid.

He was alleged to have received 10 cheques worth RM5 million to help a company secure a MyEG project.

In addition, he allegedly received RM250,000 in his capacity as Home Minister to help a consulting company get a MyEG project.

Ahmad Zahid was also charged for receiving 13 cheques totalling RM8 million to help a company secure a MyEG project and has claimed trial to all the charges.

Trading in the shares of MyEG was suspended from 2.30pm and will resume on October 22 (Monday). — Bernama