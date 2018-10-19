Kit Siang files defamation suit against ex-IGP Hanif Omar

Lim had said Hanif’s statement was deliberately provocative and intended to pit the Malays against the Chinese. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang filed a lawsuit against former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tun Hanif Omar today, for alleged defamation in an article published in Malay paper Sinar Harian quoting the latter.

DAP’s national legal bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh said that he had filed the suit on October 17, and served it to Hanif’s lawyers today.

“I wish to announce that YB Lim Kit Siang has filed a civil suit against Tun Hanif Omar in the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Jalan Duta in respect of defamatory remarks made by the latter against him as reported in Sinar Harian’s article titled, ‘Tun Hanif buat pendedahan DAP, PAS’ on September 6, 2018,” he said in a statement here.

The matter has been fixed for case management on November 21.

It was earlier reported that Ramkarpal had issued a letter of demand in accordance with Lim’s instructions as Hanif has not responded to Lim’s demand for an explanation by a two-day deadline.

The ex-top policeman was reported as telling a forum in Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) that DAP had advocated for Malays to get the east coast of peninsular Malaysia and for the west coast to go to the Chinese after the controversial 1969 general election.

He was speaking about the communist threat at the time and claimed DAP had not offered to help the government fight the scourge, but instead asked for “Malaya” to be separated into two.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also called Hanif’s bluff on the latter being the police chief who ordered his detention under the Internal Security Act 1960 — now repealed — following the May 13 riots in 1969.

Hanif served as IGP from 1974 to 1999.