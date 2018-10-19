Businessman slapped with RM2,000 fine for punching mechanic

Magistrate Rahni Kartini Abd Rahim handed down the sentence on Mustaza Mohd Sharif, who was charged with committing the offence against Jahid Molla. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — A businessman was slapped with the maximum fine of RM2,000 for voluntary causing hurt when he pleaded guilty to punching and slapping a Bangladeshi mechanic on the face.

Magistrate Rahni Kartini Abd Rahim handed down the sentence on Mustaza Mohd Sharif, 42, who was charged with committing the offence against Jahid Molla.

The offence was committed at Pusat Servis Kereta Bg Mase No 116, Jalan Jejaka Taman Maluri, Cheras, here at 5pm last October 9.

The charge was made under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, which provides an imprisonment for up to a year and maximum RM2,000 fine, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zikri Jaafar prosecuted, while Mustaza was unrepresented.

In the same court, two men — Sugito Susanto Sumidi, 30, and Abdul Manap Mohd Rosesham, 27 — pleaded not guilty to a charge of abducting a 17-year-old girl at 6.40am in front of the UO Supermarket, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here last October 16.

They were charged under Section 365 of the Penal Code, read together with 34 of the same law, and faced imprisonment for up to seven years and fine, if found guilty.

Ahmad Zikri, who also prosecuted in the case, did not offer bail.

However, lawyer Ammar Waqqiuddin Rushdan, representing the two men, requested bail on grounds that his clients had families to support.

The court then allowed Sugito, who works at a workshop, and self-employed Abdul Manap, bail of RM5,000 in one surety each and ordered the two men to report themselves at a police station once a week and to not intimidate the witnesses.

The court set November 8 for mention. — Bernama