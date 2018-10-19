Suhakam: Path clear for Putrajaya to ratify conventions against torture, dissent

The commission was referring to the expected repeal of the death penalty and the Sedition Act 1948. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The government’s planned legal reforms mean Malaysia is posed to officially adopt two international conventions against torture and punishment of political dissent, said the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam).

“Suhakam believes the government is now in a position to take concurrent steps towards ratification of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT) as promoting human rights and democracy must be seen as a priority for Malaysia,” it said in a statement.

It also urged the government to impose an immediate moratorium on the imposition and execution of death sentences here pending the planned repeal.

Federal ministers previously disclosed plans to do away with the death penalty and the Sedition Act, possibly as soon as during the current parliamentary session.