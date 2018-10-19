Russia and Uzbekistan strengthen ties as Putin pays state visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during their meeting in Tashkent on October 19, 2018. — Alexey NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP pic

TASHKENT (Uzbekistan), Oct 19 — Uzbekistan and Russia signed business deals worth more than US$27 billion today as Russian President Vladimir Putin paid his first state visit to the former Soviet republic since long-ruling leader Islam Karimov died in 2016.

“Uzbekistan is our loyal ally and our strategic partner... We will do all we can to strengthen our cooperation,” Putin said while meeting Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the capital Tashkent.

“Dear Russian friends, welcome to Uzbekistan!” read huge billboards along the main roads of Tashkent where Russian and Uzbek flags flew side by side.

At a business forum running parallel to talks between the pair, delegations representing the two sides today signed deals worth US$27.1 billion, according to the Uzbek economy ministry.

Bilateral trade between the two countries jumped by more than a third year-on-year to US$3.7 billion in 2017 as Uzbekistan shakes off nearly three decades of economic isolation under Karimov’s rule.

Karimov, who died of a reported stroke in 2016, maintained generally good relations with Moscow but was wary of the Kremlin’s influence over Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region.

Mirziyoyev, who served as Karimov’s prime minister for 13 years, has publicly honoured his memory and kept the authoritarian regime intact while also reversing some of his predecessor’s most controversial policies.

Mirziyoyev today expressed his “sincere gratitude” to the Russian president for a monument to Karimov in Moscow that was unveiled this week.

Among the deals that should draw Tashkent closer to Moscow is a US$11 billion project to build a nuclear power plant — the first of its kind in Central Asia — that is expected to go online by 2028.

Putin and Mirziyoyev were to watch via video link a ceremony kicking off the building of the power station by Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom in Uzbekistan’s western Navoi region.

The two leaders were also due to discuss the situation in Uzbekistan’s neighbour Afghanistan, according to the Russian foreign ministry. — AFP