Suspect in Sungkai petrol station assault remanded

IPOH, Oct 19 — A man has been remanded for three days beginning today for investigation into an alleged assault by a group of men on a Petronas petrol station attendant in Sungkai last October 6.

The remand order against the 25-year-old suspect was issued by Tapah Magistrate Mohd Harith to facilitate police investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Police arrested the man, who is a trader from Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, when he surrendered himself at the Tapah district police headquarters at 4.15pm yesterday.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Yahya Abd Rahman, in a statement today, said another suspect, aged 40, who was arrested at his house at Jalan Klang Lama, Kuala Lumpur, last October 17 is in remand for four days until October 21.

The man also had previous records under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt, he added.

Last Tuesday, Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said in the 12.45pm incident, the 24-year-old attendant was working when a group of men arrived at the petrol station to refuel.

It is understood that one of the men had failed to inform the attendant that he wanted to refuel with RON97 petrol, instead of RON95.

The miscommunication infuriated the man, who launched the assault, even though the victim had apologised to him. — Bernama