Police: Three in family committed suicide in Perlis due to financial troubles

PERLIS, Oct 19 — The three members of a family who were found drowned yesterday in Kampung Belat Batu River in Arau here are believed to have committed suicide due to financial problems.

The bodies of a 66-year-old father, a 64-year-old mother and their 35-year-old daughter were recovered by Fire and Rescue department personnel yesterday.

Perlis police chief SAC Noor Mushar Mohd said police arrested the son, 37, at Taman Ria Jaya in Sungai Petani, Kedah at 10pm last night.

“The son told police that he and his family members had come to Arau from Sungai Petani by train.

“They had decided to take their own lives as they were unable to settle their debts.

“They drank poison and jumped into the river. The son, however, decided against it out of fear, after seeing his family members drowning,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Mushar said the son then returned to Sungai Petani.

“We arrested him after receiving a tip-off on his whereabouts.

“He is currently under police remand until Monday to assist investigations,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Baharom Ahmad (father), Norma Pin (mother) and Norzalina Baharom.

Noor Mushar said the son is being investigated under Section 309 of the Penal Code for attempted suicide and Section 35(e) of the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957 for failure to provide information concerning a death.