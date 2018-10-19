Johor Sultan receives Russian ambassador

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted an audience to the Russian ambassador to Malaysia Valery N. Yermolov at Istana Flintstones in Mersing, Johor today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Oct 19 — Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted an audience to the Russian ambassador of Russia to Malaysia, Valery N. Yermolov, at Istana Flintstones in Mersing here today.

The envoy extended an invitation letter from Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhano for the Johor Sultan to make an official visit to the republic within the Russian Federation.

News of the envoy’s visit was posted on the Sultan’s official Facebook page at about 1.30pm today.

Minnikhano previously called on Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru on September 18.

Sultan Ibrahim had an hour-long meeting with Yermolov, during which the 59-year-old Sultan gave a personal tour of Istana Flintstones, which is his private abode fashioned after the popular Hanna-Barbera Productions Inc cartoon series The Flintstones.

The Ruler is a fan of the cartoon.

The Istana Flintstones in Mersing, Johor is a multi-coloured, organically-shaped building with curves reminiscent of the cartoon family’s home, but much more opulent.