Three dead, 10 buried in Penang landslide (VIDEO)

Fire and Rescue Department personnel remove a body at 3.40pm from the site of a landslide in Jalan Paya Terubong. — Picture courtesy of Mohd Amirul Amir/RTM

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 19 — Thirteen people were buried alive after a landslide at the construction site of a paired road project in Paya Terubong to Relau on Penang island today.

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said three of them died in the 2pm incident along Jalan Paya Terubong. The fate of the remaining 10 are still unknown.

An initial report by the Fire and Rescue Department said four containers and 10 people were buried underneath the sludge from the landslide.

Search and rescue operations, led by Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Superintendent Mohd Sufian Hassan, are now underway at the site.

MORE TO COME