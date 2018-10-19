MyEG denies knowledge of firm, director who allegedly bribed Zahid

Umno president, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex after his court hearing, October 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — MyEG Services Bhd has denied knowing the person and the company that allegedly paid former home minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi millions in bribes to secure projects from the listed firm.

Responding to articles linking it and Datasonic Group Bhd to the extensive corruption and money laundering charges against Zahid, MyEG insisted it never paid any fee or was party to any such payment to secure its appointment as a online service provider for the government.

It also stressed that the charges filed today were all against the former deputy prime minister personally.

“The Company and the Board would like to clarify that both the Company and the Board have no knowledge of the company, Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services named in the charges and its board of directors,” it said in its latest filing with Bursa Malaysia.

MyEG also asserted that it was never in contact with the firm named as the alleged bribe giver or any of its directors, and was in no way privy to their alleged dealings with Zahid.

It also stressed that it does not appoint third parties in its arrangement with the Home Ministry.

MyEG is a private provider of online government services including the renewal of various licences, permits, and applications.

Earlier today, Zahid was charged with 45 counts of money laundering, corruption and criminal breach of trust including three charges involving bribes to allegedly secure MyEG projects.

He claimed trial to all the charges and was later released after meeting half of the RM2 million bail imposed.

Earlier, MyEG halted trading of its shares that fell by over 24 per cent as investors rushed to offload these in case the stock again hit limit down.

Shares in MyEG had already been battered once following the general election due to perceived links to the defeated Barisan Nasional, when it repeatedly hit limit down in the aftermath.