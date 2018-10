Chinese Vice Premier Liu He says US-China trade frictions have contributed to the slump in China stock markets. ― Reuters pic

BEIJING, Oct 19 ― Trade frictions between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies, have contributed to the slump in China stock markets, Vice Premier Liu He said today.

China and the United States are “in touch”, Liu told the state news agency Xinhua, without elaborating. ― Reuters