Tarred by Zahid’s charges, MyEG scrambles to halt trade as shares nosedive

A screengrab of the MyEG portal on the internet. MyEG Services Bhd will suspend trading of its shares that fell over 24 per cent today.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — MyEG Services Bhd asked Bursa Malaysia to suspend trading of its shares that fell over 24 per cent today and after the firm was implicated in corruption charges against former home minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Investor attention fell on MyEg and Datasonic Group Bhd after both were directly linked to bribes Zahid allegedly received while he had still been in control of the Home Ministry.

“The Board of Directors of MYEG has requested and Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad has approved for a suspension of trading of its securities from 2.00pm to 5.30pm on 19 October 2018 pending an announcement to clarify the news article dated 19 October 2018 appearing on theedgemarkets.com titled ‘Datasonic, MyEG implicated in charges against Zahid’,” the firm said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

This is the second time that MyEG shares have been hammered in the exchange since the general election.

Its links to the defeated Barisan Nasional caused investors to dispose of its shares shortly after May 9, forcing trade to be suspended repeatedly after MyEG shares kept hitting limit down.

