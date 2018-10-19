CIMB Thai net profit falls 3.1pc in first nine months

Profit before tax rose by 5.9 per cent y-o-y to 736.6 million baht, CIMB said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 ― CIMB Thai Bank PCL's net profit for the first nine months ended Sept 30, 2018 (9M 2018) fell 3.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 537.4 million baht (RM68.5 million).

Profit before tax rose by 5.9 per cent y-o-y to 736.6 million baht, the bank said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

President and Chief Executive Officer Kittiphun Anutarasoti said this was mainly attributed to a 2.5 per cent growth in operating income and a 10.3 per cent decline in provisions but partially offset by a 10.8 per cent increase in operating expenses and lower net fee and service income and other income of 2.4 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively.

The bank’s gross non-performing loans (NPL) stood at 12.6 billion baht as at Sept 30, 2018, with an equivalent gross NPL ratio of 5.7 per cent compared with 4.8 per cent as at Dec 31, 2017.

“The increase was attributed to commercial banking loans in 9M 2018 and the sale of NPLs in 2017,” he said.

CIMB Thai Group’s loan loss coverage ratio increased to 94.1 per cent as at Sept 30, 2018 from 93.2 per cent at the end of December 2017.

Kittiphun said CIMB Thai would continue to exercise high credit risk underwriting standards and risk management policies.

“The bank will also focus on improving productivity, monitoring collection and managing all accounts closely and effectively,” he added. ― Bernama