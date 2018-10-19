Father of hit-and-run victim too distraught to watch video of incident

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — A 66-year-old retiree said he could not make himself watch the final moments of his daughter’s life before she was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver.

mStar reported Wan Alias Wan Ismail as saying he learned yesterday of the surveillance video showing his 31-year-old daughter Wan Amirah in the fatal accident on Wednesday in which she was run over and dragged by a car at Shaftsbury Square in Cyberjaya

“I heard stories (of the footage) but I cannot look at it. She had bad internal bleeding (from the accident),” he said during his daughter’s burial at the Bukit Kiara Islamic Cemetery.

When asked, Wan Alias described his daughter as a quiet person who enjoyed travelling, adding he had accompanied her once to the Maldives for a holiday where she enjoyed scuba diving.

“She had bought tickets to Finland to go and see the Northern Lights in January, but this will never happen now,” he said.

Sepang police confirmed four suspects — a 22-year-old Yemeni man, two Libyan men aged 24 and 20, and a 32-year-old Malaysian woman — have been arrested after the footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The four are students at an international university in Cyberjaya. The silver-coloured Hyundai in the incident was also impounded.