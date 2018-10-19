Stop with the baseless racism against us, DAP man tells Umno

Umno Youth FT chief Datuk Mohd Razlan Rafii. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

IPOH, Oct 19 — Umno’s repeated assertions that DAP does not recognise the country’s system of constitutional monarchy is not only unfounded, but racially motivated to incite hatred, Muhammad Shakir Ameer asserted.

The DAP assistant publicity secretary was responding to recent remarks by Federal Territory Umno Youth chief Razlan Rafii.

“With Umno leaders prosecuted one after the other, members like Razlan together with their coalition members who once bravely protested in front of the DAP national headquarters when Umno was in power have now lost direction and are only able to come up with statements which are racially motivated and illogical,” Muhammad Shakir said in a statement.

He advised the Umno youth leader to repent and move on to serve the public.

“If they are not interested to do so, they should focus on doing their own business or working hard like others. They should not still hold on to Umno, which has no future,” he said, adding that racial provocations benefitted no one.

Muhammad Shakir said DAP is committed to serve the people.

He could not resist taking a swipe at Razlan and Umno, saying the Opposition politician and his party only focused on the political benefits they can gain.