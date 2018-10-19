Wand installation lights up London ahead of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ release

A visitor to the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ light installation walks among tall versions of the nine wands of the Wizarding World universe, in London October 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 19 — Nine giant wands will add a magical touch to the London night scene over coming weeks with a new installation from the wizarding world of Harry Potter illuminating a street ahead of the release of the new Fantastic Beasts film next month.

The 5 metre wands have been set up on a walkway leading up to St Paul’s Cathedral in a bid to raise awareness for Harry Potter author J.K Rowling’s charity Lumos.

The wands belong to characters such as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series as well as new villain Grindelwald, played by Hollywood star Johnny Depp, in Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts film spin-off.

Set for release in November, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald follows on from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them released in 2016, which starred Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as “magizoologist” Newt Scamander.

The installation, which will also feature wand talks and lessons, will light up the pathway every evening until mid-November. — Reuters