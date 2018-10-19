Detailed: Zahid Hamidi’s CBT and corruption charges

Umno president, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex after his court hearing, October 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Aside from 29 separate charges of money laundering, prosecutors also slapped Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi with 18 counts of criminal breach of trust and corruption.

Below is an unofficial and truncated reproduction of the additional charges against the former deputy prime minister.

Charges under Section 409 of the Penal Code

PUBLIC PROSECUTOR VS. AHMAD ZAHID BIN HAMIDI (NRIC NO.: 5****-**-6055)

First charge: CBT involving RM537,513.64

That you, between 13 January 2013 and 23 December 2014, at Affin Bank Berhad, Jalan Bunus branch, No. 133, Jalan Bunus, Off Jalan Masjid India, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, as an agent, to wit, the Trustee of Amanah Yayasan Akalbudi [Company No: 423512-V] and in that capacity, was trusted with the control of property, to wit, cash totalling RM537,513.64 belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi, did commit a criminal breach of trust involving the said property, thereby you have committed an offence punishable under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

Second charge: CBT involving RM38,070.49

That you, between 19 February 2014 and 29 October 2014 were trusted with control of RM38,070.49 did commit a criminal breach of trust involving the said property

Third charge: CBT involving RM107,509.55

That you, between 22 January 2015 and 22 September 2015 were trusted with control of RM107,509.55 did commit a criminal breach of trust involving the said property

Fourth charge: CBT involving RM708,134.47

That you, between 27 January 2015 and 21 August 2015 were trusted with control of RM708,134.47 did commit a criminal breach of trust involving the said property

Fifth charge: CBT involving RM3,914.84

That you, on 20 March 2015 were trusted with control of RM3,914.84 did commit a criminal breach of trust involving the said property

Sixth charge: CBT involving RM17,953,185.21

That you, between 23 June 2015 and 28 June 2015 were trusted with control of RM17,953,185.21 did commit a criminal breach of trust involving the said property

Seventh charge: CBT involving RM30,635.80

That you, on 9 July 2015 were trusted with control of RM30,635.80 did commit a criminal breach of trust involving the said property

Eighth charge: CBT involving RM100,000

That you, on 20 August 2015 were trusted with control of RM100,000 did commit a criminal breach of trust involving the said property

Ninth charge: CBT involving RM1.3 million

That you, on 23 November 2015, were trusted with control of RM1,300,000.00 did commit a criminal breach of trust involving the said property

Tenth charge: CBT involving RM54,168.99

That you, on 11 January 2016 were trusted with control of RM54,168.99 did commit a criminal breach of trust involving the said property

Each of the above charges is punishable by between two and 20 years’ imprisonment, whipping, and fine upon conviction.

Charges under Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act

Eleventh charge: Accepting RM250,000 bribe from Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services

That you, on 15 July 2016, at the Malayan Banking Berhad, Dataran Maybank branch, Aras 1, Tower A, No.1 Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did directly receive a bribe from the company Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services, to wit, a Public Islamic Bank Berhad cheque number 1*****4 worth RM250,000 belonging to the company Jogabonito Jewellery & Diamonds through Junaith Asharab bin Md Shariff, via Maybank account number: 5**********6 belonging to Messrs Lewis & Co, Advocates and Solicitors, as inducement for you in your capacity as a public officer, to wit, the Minister of Home Affairs at the Ministry of Home Affairs Malaysia, to execute a proposed transaction in which you aided the company Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services in obtaining MyEG projects under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs Malaysia, and thereby you have committed an offence under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act [Act 694] that is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

Twelfth charge: Accepting RM8 million bribe from Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services

That you, between 7 December 2016 and 15 January 2017 did directly receive a bribe from the company Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services 13 pieces of RHB Islamic Bank Berhad cheques worth RM8,000,000 belonging to Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services as inducement

Thirteenth charge: Accepting RM5 million bribe from Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services

That you, on 8 February 2017 did directly receive a bribe from the company Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services 10 pieces of RHB Islamic Bank Berhad cheques worth RM5,000,000 belonging to Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services as inducement

Fourteenth charge: Accepting RM5 million bribe from Sarana Kencana Sdn Bhd

That you, on 26 April 2017, at the Malayan Banking Berhad, Dataran Maybank branch, Aras 1, Tower A, No.1 Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did directly receive a bribe from Chew Ben Ben, a director of Sarana Kencana Sdn Bhd, to wit, a Malayan Banking Berhad cheque number 8*****2 worth RM5,000,000 belonging to the company Sarana Kencana Sdn Bhd, via Maybank account number: 5**********6 belonging to Messrs Lewis & Co, Advocates and Solicitors, as a fee for you in your capacity as a public officer, to wit, the Minister of Home Affairs at the Ministry of Home Affairs Malaysia, because you have performed all actual transactions at the public body involved, to wit, to cause the appointment of the company Data Sonic Technologies Sdn Bhd as the supplier of to execute the procurement of Additional Supply of Passport Chips for 5 Years or 12.5 million Chips That Will Be Included In the Inside Page of the Biodata Polycarbonate Malaysian Passport for the Immigration Department of Malaysia, via direct negotiation with the Ministry of Home Affairs Malaysia with the company Data Sonic Technologies Sdn Bhd, and thereby you have committed an offence under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act [Act 694] that is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

Fifteenth charge: Accepting RM1 million bribe from Sarana Kencana Sdn Bhd

That you, on 26 April 2017 did directly receive a bribe from Chew Ben Ben, a director of Sarana Kencana Sdn Bhd, to wit, a Malayan Banking Berhad cheque number 8*****1 worth RM1,000,000 as a fee ...

Sixteenth charge: Accepting RM300,000 bribe from Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd

That you, on 3 August 2017, at the Malayan Banking Berhad, Dataran Maybank branch, Aras 1, Tower A, No. 1 Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did directly receive a bribe from Azlan Shah bin Jaffril, a director of Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd, to wit, a Malayan Banking Berhad cheque number 1*****9 worth RM300,000 belonging to the company Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd, via Maybank account number: 5**********6 belonging to Messrs Lewis & Co, Advocates and Solicitors, as a fee for you in your capacity as a public officer, to wit, the Minister of Home Affairs at the Ministry of Home Affairs Malaysia, because you have performed all actual transactions at the public body involved, to wit, to cause the appointment of the company Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd as the Operator of the One -Stop Centre (OSC) Service in the countries of Pakistan and Nepal at the Ministry of Home Affairs Malaysia, and thereby you have committed an offence under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act [Act 694] that is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

Seventeenth charge: Accepting RM1 million bribe from Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd

That you, on 9 January 2018 did directly receive a bribe from Azlan Shah bin Jaffril, a director of Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd a Malayan Banking Berhad cheque number 1*****3 worth RM1,000,000 belonging to the company Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd as a fee

Eighteenth charge: Accepting RM700,000 bribe from Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd

That you, on 15 March 2018 did directly receive a bribe from Azlan Shah bin Jaffril, a director of Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd a Malayan Banking Berhad cheque number 1*****2 worth RM700,000 belonging to the company Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd as a fee

Each corruption charge is, upon conviction, punishable by at least 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine of no less than five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.