Grab appoints chief technology officer for transport

Grab has appointed Mark Porter to manage its technology infrastructure and teams dedicated to its transport business, which includes private car hires, taxi-hailing, motorbike taxis, carpooling, multimodal services and more. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 ― E-hailing firm, Grab, has appointed Mark Porter as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Transport.

In a statement today, the firm said it is a newly created role where Porter will be managing Grab’s technology infrastructure and teams dedicated to its transport business, which includes private car hires, taxi-hailing, motorbike taxis, carpooling, multimodal services and more.

Group Chief Technology Officer Theo Vassilakis said Grab is committed to ensuring that its systems remain stable and reliable as the company continues to grow.

“At the same time, the pace of innovation at Grab means that we need to design, build and ship features in as short a time as a week, to ensure we can keep pace with our customers’ needs and the evolving market landscape.

“With his expertise, there is no one more capable or experienced than Porter to ensure Grab’s technology infrastructure is safe, robust and fit for purpose,” added Vassilakis. ― Bernama