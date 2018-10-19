The raft of money-laundering charges against Umno president Zahid Hamidi

Prosecutors presented Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi with 45 charges related to money laundering and criminal breach of trust today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Below is an unofficial and truncated reproduction of the money laundering charges against the former deputy prime minister and current Umno president.

Charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001

PUBLIC PROSECUTOR VS. AHMAD ZAHID BIN HAMIDI (NRIC NO.: 5****-**-6055)

First charge: Laundering RM3.8 million

That you, on 27 May 2016, at the Malayan Banking Berhad, Dataran Maybank branch, Aras 1, Tower A, No.1 Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM3,8000,000 into account number 2**********2 as a fixed deposit with the serial number A6****2 via Maybank account number: 5**********6 belonging to Messrs Lewis & Co, Advocates and Solicitors, which are the proceeds of unlawful activity and thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Second charge: Laundering RM3 million

That you, on 14 June 2016 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM3,0000,000 into account number 2**********2 ...

Third charge: Laundering RM4.6 million

That you, on 14 June 2016 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM4,6000,000 into account number2**********2

Fourth charge: Laundering RM3 million

That you, on 16 June 2016 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM3,0000,000 into account number 2**********2 ...

Fifth charge: Laundering RM9.3 million

That you, on 13 July 2016 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM9,350,265.21 into account number 2**********2 ...

Sixth charge: Laundering RM5.4 million

That you, on 21 July 2016 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM5,460,361.14 into account number 2**********2 ...

Seventh charge: Laundering RM600,000

That you, on 29 August 2016 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM600,000 into account number 2**********2 ...

Eighth charge: Laundering RM600,000

That you, on 13 September 2016 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM600,000 into account number 2**********2 ...

Ninth charge: Laundering RM1.2 million

That you, on 7 November 2016 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM1,20,000 into account number 2**********2 ...

Tenth charge: Laundering RM619,680.70

That you, on 6 January 2017 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM619,680.70 into account number 2**********2 ...

Eleventh charge: Laundering RM3 million

That you, on 9 January 2017 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM3,000,000 into account number 2**********2

Twelfth charge: Laundering RM1.2 million

That you, on 17 January 2017 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM1,200,000 into account number 2**********2

Thirteenth charge: Laundering RM600,000

That you, on 15 February 2017 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM600,000 into account number 2**********2

Fourteenth charge: Laundering RM1.2 million

That you, on 14 April 2017 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM1,200,000 into account number 2**********2

Fifteenth charge: Laundering RM6 million

That you, on 28 April 2017 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM6,000,000 into account number 2**********2

Sixteenth charge: Laundering RM8.3 million

That you, on 11 May 2017 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM8,348,040.90 into account number 2**********2

Seventeenth charge: Laundering RM1.8 million

That you, on 17 August 2017 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM1,800,000 into account number 2**********2

Eighteenth charge: Laundering RM600,000

That you, on 10 October 2017 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM600,000 into account number 2**********2

Nineteenth charge: Laundering RM600,000

That you, on 17 November 2017 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM600,000 into account number 2**********2

Twentieth charge: Laundering RM600,000

That you, on 20 December 2017 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM600,000 into account number 2**********2

Twenty-first charge: Laundering RM600,000

That you, on 17 January 2018 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM600,000 into account number 2**********2

Twenty-second charge: Laundering RM600,000

That you, on 14 February 2018 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM600,000 into account number 2**********2

Twenty-third charge: Laundering RM700,000

That you, on 20 March 2018 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM700,000 into account number 2**********2

Twenty-fourth charge: Laundering RM600,000

That you, on 20 March 2018 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM600,000 into account number 2**********2

Twenty-fifth charge: Laundering RM600,000

That you, on 11 April 2018 ... gave the instructions to deposit a sum of RM600,000 into account number 2**********2

Twenty-sixth charge: Laundering RM5.9 million

That you, on 7 January 2017, at the Malayan Banking Berhad, Dataran Maybank branch, Aras 1, Tower A, No.1 Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engaged directly in a transaction involving proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, by giving instructions to purchase two (2) bungalow-type houses with the following details:

i. Type & Ownership no : HSD 2****6 Lot No : PT 2****7

ii. Type & Ownership no : HSD 2****1 Lot No : PT 2****2

in the Kajang administrative area, within the Ulu Langat District of the state of Selangor Darul Ehsan worth RM5,900,000 by using a Malayan Banking Berhad cheque no: 7*****5 via Maybank account number: 5**********6 belonging to Messrs Lewis & Co, Advocates and Solicitors, which are the proceeds of unlawful activity and thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Twenty-seventh charge: Laundering RM6.8 million

That you, between 29 March 2016 and 15 July 2016, at Marhaba Enterprise Sdn Bhd, LG 1.15, Fahrenheit88, 179 Jalan Bukit Bintang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engaged directly in a transaction involving proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, by ordering Omar Ali bin Abdullah (7*****-**- 5089) to convert on your behalf cash totalling RM6,885,270.20 into 30 pieces of cheques that were subsequently delivered to Messrs Lewis & Co, Advocates and Solicitors, for the purpose of purchasing fixed deposits in Maybank, which are the proceeds of unlawful activity, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Upon conviction, each charge attracts the same penalty of imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years; or a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or RM5 million, whichever is the higher.