DAP boots out critical son of its former veep Ahmad Nor

Amran Ahmad said that he had expected the expulsion after alleging that DAP had spread malicious propaganda against Barisan Nasional. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Mohd Khalil Abu Hassan

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Amran Ahmad, the son of DAP’s former vice-president Ahmad Nor, was sacked from the party yesterday, according to Malay daily Sinar Harian.

The reason given for his expulsion was his allegation that DAP had spread malicious propaganda against Barisan Nasional in the run-up to the May 9 general election.

Amran, who was DAP’s labour bureau vice chairman, said that he had expected the expulsion.

He also said that he would not be appealing the decision as DAP had veered off its true rationale.

“I accept the decision with an open heart,” Amran was quoted as saying.

Amran, who joined DAP around 2009, said he was not wrong to criticise the party as he was only championing democracy.

“I consider this sacking as a betrayal and an action that does not value the services and contribution of my father to the party as its first Malay MP,” Amran was reported as saying.

He also said that DAP was a chauvinistic party.

During the run-up to GE14, DAP publicity chief Tony Pua had expressed his disappointment over Amran’s action. He said that Amran could have a bright future with the party just like his father.

Pua believed Amran had made his allegations against DAP as he was upset that he was not selected as a candidate in the polls. He said Amran had reached out to him several times, often asking if he could be considered for a position within the party or as a local councillor.