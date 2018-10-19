Amy Poehler to produce new comedy show for Fox

Amy Poehler speaks during the One Fair Wage Event at the Rockefeller Foundation in New York February 20, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — US entertainment media reports that the Parks and Recreation star will executive produce Tails, a comedy show in development at Fox, via her Paper Kite company. She is joined on the production team by Monica Padrick (Community) and the actress, Riki Lindhome.

Tails follows the life of Erika, played by Riki Lindhome, a woman in her late 30s who refuses to settle in any area of her life, despite the pressure she feels from the world around her.

Best known for her role as Ramona Nowitzki in the CBS show The Big Bang Theory, Lindhome partnered with Kate Micucci — who also featured in the series created by Chuch Lorre — as one half of the Garfunkel and Oates musical comedy duo.

Padrick’s current projects include penning the screenplay for Central Park, a forthcoming animated series for Apple from the Bob’s Burgers creator, Loren Bouchard.

The American actress and producer, Amy Poehler, will make her directorial debut with the movie Wine Country, a comedy coming soon to Netflix, in which she also stars alongside Maya Rudolph (Forever). She is scheduled to return with the second season of the NBC competition series, Making It, which she produces and co-hosts with former Parks and Recreation co-star, Nick Offerman. — AFP-Relaxnews