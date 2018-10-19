Bursa Malaysia continues lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.16 points to 1,730.85 from 1,738.01 yesterday. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 ― Bursa Malaysia continued lower at mid-morning today, mirroring Wall Street’s fall after the US Federal Reserve showed its commitment to tightening monetary policy.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.16 points to 1,730.85 from 1,738.01 yesterday.

The index opened 4.3 points lower at 1,733.71.

A dealer said the S&P 500 index registered its biggest one-day decline since last week’s bout of extreme turbulence while emerging market stocks and currencies also suffered hefty falls.

“Global markets are enveloped in a classic case of risk aversion with all the main risk off hallmarks showing up in virtually every corner of the market,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM9.59, Public Bank and CIMB lost two sen to RM25 and RM6.01 respectively, TNB shed eight sen to RM14.50 and Petronas Chemicals declined four sen to RM9.39.

For actives, Sapura Energy, Ewein and MRCB were flat at 34.5 sen, 64.5 sen and 77.5 sen respectively.

K1 and Sino Hua-an added 1.5 sen each to 28.5 sen and 27.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index contracted 49.021 points to 11,982.22, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 70.64 points to 11,969.45 and the FBMT 100 Index gave up 46.8 points to 11,808.19.

The FBM Ace Index shed 21.58 points to 5,075.39 and the FBM 70 eased 46.77 points to 13,850.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index declined 23.75 points to 7,363.14, the Financial Services Index decreased 38.26 points to 17,544.71 and the Industrial Products and Services Index went down slightly by 0.83 point to 172.33.

Loser led gainers 409 to 151, with 296 counters unchanged, 1,043 untraded and 41 others suspended.

Volume stood at 671.82 million units valued at RM449.09 million. ― Bernama