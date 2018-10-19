Major Lazer share new single, ‘Blow that Smoke’, featuring Tove Lo

Electronic music group Major Lazer — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — The dance music trio — which includes the record producer, Diplo — is back with a new song featuring Swedish artist Tove Lo.

Listen to Blow that Smoke by Major Lazer and Tove Lo on YouTube: https://youtu.be/GwwGL6ZWJ68

Major Lazer has dropped a lyric video for their new song, Blow that Smoke, featuring the signer, Tove Lo. The track follows a slew of singles from the band with music videos by the South African director Adriaan Louw, including Loyal.

In an interview with Complex, Diplo said that the next Major Lazer album was likely to land in 2019. It may also be the band’s final album. — AFP-Relaxnews