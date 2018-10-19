Michael B. Jordan targets ‘The Silver Bear’ assassin thriller

US actor Michael B. Jordan poses during the opening of the 12th Dubai international film festival, in Dubai, December 9, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — The Creed and Black Panther has added another project to his busy calendar, this time The Silver Bear, in which he would play an assassin and the title character of The Silver Bear.

Jordan could be getting his own movie about an elite assassin up against impossible odds.

Deadline has him not only starring in but also producing The Silver Bear, the name given to his character, Columbus, in reference to his apparently unstoppable and unflappable nature.

His latest elimination assignment puts him on to the US Speaker of the House who appears to be en route to the presidency.

Complicating matters is the fact that the target is also Columbus’s own father.

The film is based on the first book in a trilogy written by Derek Haas, who co-created TV show Chicago Fire and three spin-offs, and co-wrote feature films 3:10 to Yuma, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Wanted and The Double.

Franchise possibilities are baked in, given that Haas extended the 2008-11 trilogy — The Silver Bear, Columbus, and Dark Men — with A Different Lie (2015) and then The Way I Die (2018.)

Jordan was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie, which he starred in and produced.

His leading role in 2013’s Fruitvale Station resulted in a Breakthrough Performance award from the National Board of Review, and he teamed up again with that movie’s director for both Creed and Black Panther, the latter of which is tipped to bring him an Oscar nomination.

Upcoming projects include November’s Creed II, January 2019’s online sci-fi anime series Gen: Lock, and January 2020 civil rights legal fight Just Mercy. — AFP-Relaxnews