Topshop is bringing back its beauty line this fall

Products from the original Topshop Beauty line. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 19 — The British fashion retailer is making beauty dreams come true by bringing its makeup line back into stores this November, reports Vogue.co.uk. And better still: The series has been extended and revamped.

The new-improved collection will span eyeshadows with six different finishes, lip products, eyeliners, primers, blushes, bronzers, brushes and much more. Highlighters, lip balms and nail polishes have all been thrown into the mix, which now comes packaged in sleek black casing.

According to Vogue, the revamped line, which has been certified cruelty-free by the Leaping Bunny Programme, now features updated formulas that mean the products are better suited to a variety of skin types and will last longer. The entire collection is priced affordably between £5-£16 (approximately RM27-RM87).

Perhaps Topshop was inspired by its fellow fashion competitors to dip its toe back into the beauty business — after all, clothing retailers are queueing up to launch their own makeup lines these days. Online shopping giants Asos and Boohoo kicked things off last year with the launch of their own beauty brands, while Urban Outfitters jumped on the trend this summer with “Ohii”, a series spanning skincare, bodycare and colour cosmetics. September saw US department store chain Belk unveil its debut in-house beauty brand, while LA-based fashion label Juicy Couture has also reportedly got a makeup collection up its velour tracksuit sleeve. — AFP-Relaxnews