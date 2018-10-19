You can now 3D print your own Gillette razor

The new Razor Maker powered by Gillette offers 48 designs so intricate they can only be produced using 3D-printing technology. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 19 — There’s no doubt about it: Shaving can be of the more tedious bathroom beauty rituals for men. But personal care giant Gillette is looking to change that.

The global razor brand has teamed up with the 3D-printing powerhouse Formlabs to offer shoppers the chance to create their own customised razor handles. Dubbed “Razor Maker: powered by Gillette”, the concept takes the form of a platform that lets users choose from 48 different designs that can only be produced using 3D-printing technology. First, shoppers select a handle, before opting for one of seven colours, and adding text for a final personal flourish. The service, which is launching in the US, is compatible with the brand’s “MACH3” or “Fusion5 ProGlide” razor cartridges.

The fully personalised Razor Maker products are fabricated at Gillette’s Boston headquarters using stereolithography (SLA) printing technology, and orders will take up to three weeks to be delivered.

“Gillette is in the business of helping men look, feel and be their best, and that means giving them access to grooming options that not only meet their shaving needs, but also match their lifestyle, look and budget,” said Pankaj Bhalla, Director, Gillette & Venus North America, in a statement. “The Razor Maker pilot furthers our commitment to place power in the hands of consumers and literally have them custom-make their razors exactly the way they want them — tailored to their grooming preference, budget, look, colour and style.”

Personalised products are a growing trend within the beauty industry: Last year saw the skincare brand Kiehl’s launch an “Apothecary Preparations” concept offering a unique blend of product concentrates for each customer, while Louis Vuitton marked the one-year anniversary of its perfume launch with a set of luxury fragrance cases that could be personalised in-store.

— AFP-Relaxnews