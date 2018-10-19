Mumford & Sons hit streets of London in ‘Guiding Light’ video

Mumford & Sons are releasing ‘Delta’ on November 16. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — As they rev up to release their latest album next month, Mumford & Sons have released a video for their single Guiding Light in which they play for a crowd outdoors in London.

The video was filmed on September 21, a day after they announced their upcoming album and single. Fans gathered in front of the Tate Modern were taught to sing Guiding Light and invited to join in a sing-along.

The resulting video captures the resounding gathering.

Guiding Light is the first single from Delta, the band’s fourth studio LP, which is out November 16.

The band has plans to tour internationally in support of Delta, with tickets on sale now. Following a late-October appearance at the Voodoo Festival in New Orleans, the Dela Tour kicks off in Dublin on November 16, making its way through Ireland and the UK until December 2. Five days later, a North American leg kicks off in Philadelphia, broken by six Australian dates early in the New Year before resuming from February 27 to March 31.

Spring shows are scheduled across Europe, ending — as of now — with an appearance at Rock Werchter in late June. — AFP-Relaxnews