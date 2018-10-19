Najib in court to support Zahid

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to give support to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, October 19, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak appeared at the court complex here this morning to show solidarity with his successor, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Najib, who been charged in court thrice since Umno’s shock electoral defeat, was here to observe Zahid’s case in which the latter is set to be hit with a raft of criminal charges.

According to local daily The Star, Najib entered the Sessions Court courtroom and took a front-row seat before charges were read out to Zahid.

Zahid is expected to face 45 charges — including alleged abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering — involving millions of ringgit.

This is the first time that Zahid has been charged in court.

MORE TO COME