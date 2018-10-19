Zahid Hamidi claims trial to 45 corruption, money-laundering and CBT charges

Umno president, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, 19 October 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed trial today to 45 charges over the alleged misuse and money laundering of millions of ringgit in funds said to belong to a charity foundation.

Apart from misappropriation of the foundation's fund, Ahmad Zahid also claimed trial to additional charges made in his capacity as the former home minister under the Barisan Nasional administration.

The former deputy prime minister who stood in the dock before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi pleaded not guilty to each charge of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering under the Penal Code, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) respectively, as they were read out to him.

It took 55 minutes for the bailiff to complete reading out the chargesheet.

The charges were read out at 9.20am and ended only at 10.15am.

The prosecution asked for RM2 million bail to be paid by the accused today and for the court to confiscate Ahmad Zahid’s passport.

However, the defence asked for bail to be paid in two instalments amounting to RM1 million each.

The judge finally ruled for the first RM1 million to be paid by today and the remainder to be paid by October 26.

She also ordered Ahmad Zahid to surrender his passport to the court.

The judge set December 14 for the mention of his case.

MORE TO COME