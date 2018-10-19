‘Orange is the New Black’ season seven to be its last

‘Orange is the New Black’ has been running since 2013. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — Jailhouse drama Orange is the New Black is to reach the end of its term in 2019, after Netflix confirmed that season seven would act as the series’ finale.

Having ordered seasons five through seven back in 2016, Netflix has confirmed that 2019’s Orange is the New Black run will be the prison-set comedy drama’s last.

Based on the Piper Kerman book about the author’s time in a minimum security US women’s jail, the show and its cast accumulated four Emmys, five Screen Actors Guild awards and a Peabody over the course of its first four seasons.

Cast members contributed to a video announcing season seven as the show’s final season. — AFP-Relaxnews