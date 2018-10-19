Paul McCartney gets people dancing in ‘Come On to Me’ video

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — Paul McCartney has released a dance-filled video for his Egypt Station single Come On to Me, while encouraging viewers to submit their own clips as they dance to the track.

Last week, McCartney unveiled multiple videos for Come On to Me featuring security guard Fred “Little Freddie” Maxwell, a first-generation Syrian-American named Ali who works the night shift at his parents’ food truck, and mom-of-three, seamstress-by-day and cleaner-by-night Elsa.

Meanwhile, he announced the #COTMChallenge, calling on dance-happy fans to post their own videos to Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag.

“Dance around your local department store, in the queue of your favourite food truck, while you vacuum the house — dance everywhere and anywhere!”

The newly released official video for the track brings together all three stories from the previous videos and their stellar dance routines. — AFP-Relaxnews