Mariah Carey brings in Ty Dolla Sign, Skrillex for ‘The Distance’

Mariah Carey performs during New Year ’s Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, New York December 31, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — Mariah Carey has released the latest track from her upcoming album, for which she’s enlisted the help of rapper Ty Dolla Sign and producer Skrillex.

The Distance is the third track so far to be released from the upcoming LP, after GTFO and first official single With You.

Earlier this week, the singer revealed that the album will be called Caution and is due out November 16

Pre-orders are open as of yesyerday for the 10-track album, with The Distance available instantly to those who order ahead.

The Distance is available to stream on digital services. — AFP-Relaxnews