Cops nab suspected driver behind hit-and-run death in Cyberjaya

The police have arrested the person believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run incident in Cyberjaya. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The police have arrested the person believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run incident in Cyberjaya that claimed the life of 31-year-old Wan Amirah Wan Alias yesterday.

Four people were arrested for suspected involvement in the hit-and-run yesterday, Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Aziz Ali said, starting with a 22-year old Yemeni man in Pusat Bandar Putra Permai, Seri Kembangan, around 12am.

Further arrests were made at the Verdi Residence in Symphony Hills, Cyberjaya. Two Libyan men aged 24 and 20, and a 32-year-old woman from Sabah.

“All those arrested were students at an international university in Cyberjaya and one of the men arrested confessed to driving the Hyundai involved in the accident,” Abdul Aziz said.

He added that a silver-coloured Hyundai car has been impounded.

The victim Wan Amirah, worked as a Unifi assistant manager. She was seriously injured when a vehicle collided into her and dragged her along near Shaftsbury Square in Cyberjaya, after it also rammed into several other vehicles.

She was sent to Putrajaya Hospital but succumbed to her injuries early this morning.