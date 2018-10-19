Flying start for Malaysia in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament

Malaysia edged Japan 3-0 in their opening match yesterday. — Picture by Farhan Najib Yusoff

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Malaysia kicked off their campaign in the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament with a winning start by edging Japan 3-0 in their opening match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman, yesterday.

National forward Faizal Saari put Malaysia in front via a penalty corner in the third minute before Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil increased the lead via another penalty corner, according to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Facebook page.

Faizal bagged his second goal of the match after converting a penalty stroke in the 51st minute.

National men’s hockey squad head coach Roelant Oltmans said he was delighted with the “perfect start” but noted that there is a room for improvement in several aspects.

“No weakness, but there is always room for Improvement, especially in possession. Most important for us is to improve ourselves. If we do so, we have a good chance to finish off with six points after two matches,” he said.

Malaysia will meet hosts Oman in the second match tomorrow. — Bernama