Watch the official trailer for 'Narcos: Mexico' (VIDEO)

Diego Luna as Félix Gallardo in 'Narcos: Mexico.' — Picture courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — The new season of the Netflix drug cartel drama will go back in time to explore the beginnings of Mexico's drug war.

Billed as a prequel of sorts, Narcos: Mexico will chronicle the rise of the Guadalajara cartel in the 1980s under the leadership of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), while DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena (Michael Peña) works to take him down.

As Félix, alias “El Padrino” (the Godfather), the “Boss of Bosses,” and “the Rockefeller of Marijuana,” tries to unite rival traffickers and build an empire, Kiki goes undercover to gather intel on the operation, but soon finds that this is the most challenging assignment he's ever faced.

Action scenes are intercut with shots of opulent mansions, marijuana fields, poolsides, and parties.

The action-packed trailer also shows Félix planning to expand into Colombia — and into the cocaine trade.

Alejandro Edda (Fear the Walking Dead) makes an appearance as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. Also seen is José María Yazpik as Amado Carrillo Fuentes, nephew of another Guadalajara boss, Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo.

The series will release November 16 on Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews