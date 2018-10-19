Hublot celebrates 'El Dia de los Muertos' with a colourful creation

Hublot is celebrating ‘El Dia de los Muertos’ with the new ‘Big Bang One Click Calavera Catrina’ wristwatch. ― AFP pic

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 ― The Swiss watch brand presents the “Big Bang One Click Calavera Catrina” wristwatch in celebration of “El Dia de los Muertos” ― or Day of the Dead ― a holiday celebrated throughout Mexico and a tradition that's recognised as part of Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage. The creation pops with bright, festive colours in a vibrant celebration of life.

The “Big Bang,” one of Hublot's most iconic models, has slipped into its party gear to celebrate “El Dia de los Muertos,” which falls November 2. The “Big Bang One Click Calavera Catrina” comes with a lacquered dial in black or white, engraved with coloured lacquer in a motif featuring a multicolored decorative skull.

Available in several versions, the watch has a 39mm case in black ceramic, stainless steel or 18K King Gold, finished with a stunning bezel set with 42 sapphires in a rainbow of colours.

This festive timepiece also features the interchangeable One Click strap, finished in black, blue or pink leather on rubber and embellished with multicolored skulls. It features the HUB1710 self-winding mechanical movement.

Depending on the version, the “Big Bang One Click Calavera Catrina” watch is available in just 50 or 100 editions. ― AFP-Relaxnews