‘Act of vengeance’, claims wife of Zahid Hamidi ahead of corruption charges

Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis (in black) believes her husband is a victim of ‘vengeance’. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The wife of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi believes her husband is a victim of “vengeance” after he was arrested yesterday on suspicion of misappropriating funds from a charity.

Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis said the expected corruption charges against her husband are also aimed at breaking the spirit of Umno members and erase the party from the pages of Malaysian history, Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“I call upon all party members to give their undivided support to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid. Let us not damage Malay honour, and stand by him as he sacrifices for religion, race and country,” she was reported as saying.

Hamidah added that Umno stalwarts should be aware enough that they must prevent the party’s honour from being compromised and used as a tool by “those whose lust (for power) were huge”.

She also pleaded for party members to remain confident in Zahid, and give him the opportunity to defend himself.

“I believe what is happening to him now is an act of vengeance, with its own agenda be it hidden or overt.

“Let us rise up in defence of our beloved homeland Malaysia; to those who understand the meaning of a struggle and self-reflection, tap into your honesty and grief towards the challenges ahead,” Hamidah reportedly said.

Ahmad Zahid is expected to face 45 charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, involving the abuse of RM10 million in funds.