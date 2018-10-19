Christian Dior's love of Britain to be celebrated by the V&A

The Victoria and Albert Museum has announced the launch of ‘Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams’ which is set to open its doors in February 2019. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 19 ― The House of Dior is set to go under the spotlight in the UK next year, with the opening of the country's biggest-ever exhibition exploring the luxurious French fashion house.

The V&A Museum has announced the launch of “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams,” a comprehensive show exploring the history and influence of the house from 1947 to the present day, set to open its doors in February 2019.

Based on the major exhibition “Christian Dior: Couturier du Rêve,” organised by the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, the show, which has been reimagined for the V&A, will focus on the mythical designer Christian Dior, and his well-documented fascination with British culture. It will explore his partnerships with British manufacturers and clients, such as the controversial author Nancy Mitford and the ballet dancer Margot Fonteyn. A dress worn by Princess Margaret on the occasion of her 21st birthday party will be on display among the artifacts, and some of Dior's British fashion shows, such as the one he staged in Blenheim Palace in 1954, will be brought to life.

Other highlights of the 500-piece show include 200 rare Haute Couture garments, vintage perfume, original makeup, illustrations, magazines and personal effects belonging to the designer himself.

“In 1947, Christian Dior changed the face of fashion with his New Look, which redefined the female silhouette and reinvigorated the post-War Parisian fashion industry,” said Oriole Cullen, Fashion and Textiles Curator at the V&A, in a statement. “The V&A recognised Dior's important contribution to design history early-on in his career, acquiring his sketches and garments from the 1950s onwards.” Cullen added: “More than seventy years after its founding, the V&A's exhibition celebrates the enduring influence of the House of Dior and reveals Dior's relationship with Britain.”

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” will run from February 2 through July 14, 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews