Zahid Hamidi to face 45 charges

Umno president, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, 19 October 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here at 8.13am today under escort from police outriders, ready to claim trial to abuse of power, criminal breach of trust as well as money-laundering into funds belonging to a charity run by his family.

The Bagan Datuk MP is expected to face 45 charges for offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Stepping out from a Black Toyota Vellfire, Ahmad Zahid who was dressed in a red batik shirt — different from the multicoloured and striped batik shirt worn yesterday when he was arrested — waved briefly to a crowd of reporters and photographers before being ushered into the court complex lobby.

The Kuala Lumpur Court Complex has been turned into a security stronghold, thanks to heavy police presence, which included a team from the Light Strike Force unit.

Ahmad Zahid’s red-shirted supporters, numbering about 200, gathered outside the court complex gates to show their solidarity with the Umno president.

Ahmad Zahid was arrested at 3.15pm yesterday at the MACC headquarters here in Putrajaya after he was asked to present himself following a notice served on Monday.

Previously, anti-graft investigators questioned Ahmad Zahid over seven cases, including one in which he allegedly used funds belonging Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.

In total, he has been questioned five times by the MACC since the May 9 general election.