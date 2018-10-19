Supporters in red gather outside court ahead of Umno president’s charge

Supporters dressed in red, a colour associated with Umno, gathered as early as 6.30am outside the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex ahead of expected corruption charges against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, October 19, 2018. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Dressed in chilli red tops, pants and shawls, some 200 people gathered outside the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex early this morning to express their support for Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is expected to be hit with several charges.

The Umno president has been questioned repeatedly in recent weeks over allegations of fund misuse in a charity run by his family, Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.

He is expected to face charges related to power abuse, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

Ahmad Zahid is expected to be brought to court at about 8.30am.

He was arrested yesterday afternoon, soon after he was asked to present himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya.

The demonstrators started trickling in as early as 6.30am. They later lined up on both sides of a road adjacent to the main path leading into the court complex and started chanting “Bangkit” or ‘rise’ in Malay.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan showed up at about 7.15am.