The toys that little ones will love this Christmas

NEW YORK, Oct 19 ― Toy giants such as Hamleys as well as Amazon, Walmart and Target have all recently released their predictions for the hottest toys of this year. Here we round up which ones the youngest children in your life will love this Christmas, suitable for between 18 months and 4 years.

Playskool Friends Sesame Street Let's Dance Elmo

Musical Let's Dance Elmo will encourage kids to sing and dance along with him this Christmas, as well as learn animals and colours through music. By pressing Elmo's heart button kids can activate one of three different musical modes, either Colors, Animals, or a Music Remix, and hear a variety of phrases from Elmo. Elmo's heart also changes color to match the colour in the song and beats along to the music, with his headphones acting as a handle so children can take him wherever they go.

Age 18 months to 4 years.

US$39.99 (RM166.42)

L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise!

Fans of the L.O.L. Surprise dolls will love discovering what is inside the L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise! box. Drawing on the current unboxing trend, children can work their way through the different layers of the box to unwrap more than 60 new surprises, including a set of exclusive L.O.L. Surprise Dolls who are on a mission to find their missing pet. Kids must unwrap the rest of the surprises to find clues, as well as clothes, accessories, and wigs so the dolls can go undercover to find their furry friend.

Age 3 plus.

US$89.99

Hairdorables Collectable Surprise Dolls and Accessories: Series 1

Kids are set to go crazy this year for the Hairdorables and their eye catching hairstyles. And making it even more exciting, each Hairdorables package is a complete surprise, so kids won't know which Hairdorable they have until they peel open the box. Based on the 12 girls from the YouTube series, Hairdorables, each girl also comes with a set of 10 hairstyles and accessories so children can dress her up in her own unique style. There are 36 dolls to collect in to total, with two rare and one ultra-rare to look out for.

Age 3 plus.

US$14.99

Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set

The Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set will help introduce kids to basketball while also helping them to develop motor skills and coordination. Kids can practice alone or play with friends, with the adjustable height making it suitable for basketball stars of all sizes. The oversized hoop also means scoring some points is not too difficult and children will still have fun while being challenged.

Age 18 months to 5 years.

US$34.99

Melissa & Doug Examine & Treat Pet Vet Play Set

Little animal lovers will love the chance to look after their favourite animals with the Melissa & Doug Examine & Treat Pet Vet Play Set. The 24-piece collection includes everything kids need to look after furry friends, including a soft plush dog and cat, a stethoscope, thermometer, syringe, bottles, tubes, and tubs of pretend treatments and ointments, and even a neck “cone” and all stored in a handy tote bag.

Age 3 plus.

US$29.99 ― AFP-Relaxnews