Michelin Seoul 2019 selection revealed

The Michelin Seoul guidebook. — Picture courtesy of Michelin

SEOUL, Oct 19 — Michelin inspectors have promoted two restaurants on the coveted star scale and added four new addresses to the latest edition the Seoul guide.

In the third edition of Michelin Guide Seoul, a total of 26 restaurants received star recognitions, two of which were promoted to the two-star club and four of which unlocked their first Michelin star.

For the restaurant’s “whimsically creative and modern offerings” and balanced, delicate and seasonal menu,” Alla Prima, helmed by chef Kim Jin-hyuk, was awarded its second star.

Mingles also earned its second star for “marrying tradition with new techniques and modern sensibilities.” That brings the two-starred club to five.

Among the four new entries to score their first Michelin star are two restaurants that serve Korean cuisine (Hansikgonggan and Lee Jong Kuk 104) and two contemporary gastronomy restaurants Mosu and Muoki. The one-starred club now stands at 19.

The three-starred club remains unchanged with Goan and La Yeon at The Shilla Hotel maintaining their standing. — AFP-Relaxnews