Brits are getting into the Halloween spirit with spending up on last year, says report

Brits are set to spend even more this year on Halloween. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 19 ― A new report from Mintel has revealed that Brits will be spending even more on Halloween this year, with £419 million (RM2.27 billion) expected to be splashed out on spooky treats, decorations, and fancy dress.

According to the research, spending looks set to be up by 5 per cent on the £400 million spent in 2017. But these big-spenders are not just parents getting kids ready for the holiday; although 85 per cent of parents with children under five did splash out on Halloween last year, 77 per cent of Millennials were also feeling spooky enough to spend in 2017.

Nearly a quarter of Halloween shoppers (24 per cent) spent £10 or less on Halloween last year, with 25 per cent spending between £10-£25 and nearly one fifth (17 per cent) spending as much as £26-£50 on the celebrations.

And although their American friends across the pond are often thought to be the biggest fans of Halloween, 56 per cent of Brits said they enjoy taking part in the holiday activities.

Of these activities, it seems that indulging in Halloween candy is one of the most popular, with 40 per cent saying they stock up for visiting trick-or-treaters, and 11 per cent purchasing special Halloween-themed food and drink for the home. However, just a fifth (18 per cent) said they bought a traditional pumpkin. Around one in seven (15 per cent) spent money on fancy dress, while 14 per cent splashed out on decorations. As to what to buy, 40 per cent looked to social media for inspiration.

“Confectionery is the biggest purchase for Halloween and even those who do not take part in the celebrations are likely to buy sweets or chocolates for any visiting trick-or-treaters. We are also seeing more evidence of retailers promoting some everyday products as being appropriate for Halloween. Fashion and beauty retailers are doing this by putting outfits together that can double up as a costume idea, or makeup that is perfect for creating a Halloween look. This has proved a very effective way to entice Millennial consumers, in particular, who are buying more beauty products for Halloween,” commented Chana Baram, Retail Analyst at Mintel.

Although spending is set to be up this year, as the trend for a more sustainable lifestyle grows the majority of Brits (75 per cent) say they would reuse Halloween costumes and decorations.

“As sustainability continues to dominate the headlines, it has become a big part of many retailers' strategies. An overwhelming majority of consumers would like to reuse their Halloween items, as they become more informed about and wary of today's throwaway culture. There is therefore room for retailers to sell more robust products, while highlighting the fact that they can be reused,” concludes Chana. ― AFP-Relaxnews