SXSW reveals first round of showcasing artists

Haitian hip hop singer Wyclef Jean, pictured here at the 43th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 12, 2009, will be at SXSW. — AFP pic

MONTREAL, Oct 19 — Organisers of South by Southwest have revealed the initial list of showcasing artists for this year's festival, and as usual they cover a huge range of genres and geographic territories.

The festival team revealed 240 artists in its initial line-up announcement, including hip-hop legend Wyclef Jean, Amanda Palmer, '90s shoegazers Swervedriver, Argentinian track star Ecko, Laura Jane Grace with her new band the Devouring Mothers, UK jazz acts Ezra Collective and Yussef Dayes, and Korean post-rock group Jambinai, who played at the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

They'll be joined by Japanese punk group Otoboke Beaver, San Marcos rap collective PNTHN, SF garage band Oh Sees, New Zealand indie groups the Beths and the Chills, London-based post-pink duo the KVB, Australian garage punks Amyl & the Sniffers and Jordanian electronic group 47SOUL.

As already revealed, the SXSW Conference will likewise feature a Keynote Conversation between Shirley Manson of Garbage and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES along with featured speakers including Wyclef Jean, Amanda Palmer and Ross Golan.

SXSW is offering a number of ways to help music fans discover the acts set to play. Among them, SXSWfm has devoted a show to highlighting the bands including in the initial lineup announcement; an SXSW 2019 Music Festival playlist is available on Apple Music and Spotify; and over on YouTube, you can find an SXSW 2019 Music Videos playlist.

SXSW Music is set to run from March 11-17. — AFP-Relaxnews