Malaysian mixed doubles pairs in Denmark Open quarter-finals

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Two Malaysian mixed doubles pairs, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai booked their spots in the quarter-finals in the 2018 Denmark Open Badminton Tournament.

They defeated their respective opponents in the second round of the tournament in Odense, Denmark yesterday.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying, the sixth seed, advanced into the next round by edging Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino of Japan; 21-18 and 21-16 in the match held at Odense Sports Park, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Goh-Lai, the seventh seed, moved into the last eight after white-washing Lu Kai-Chen Lu of China; 21-16 and 21-7 in another second round match.

They were the only pairs left standing in the tournament as the other national players were beaten in the opening round on Wednesday.

Malaysia did not send any representative to the BWF World Tour Super 750 Tournament. — Bernama